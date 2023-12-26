Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Crane NXT accounts for about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Crane NXT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CXT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.95. 15,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,977. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

