Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $242,000 in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. The Hain Celestial Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,517 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

HAIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 45,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $945.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 15,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at $345,465.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 15,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,465.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

