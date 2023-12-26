Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $236,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.02. 166,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,998. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $136.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.