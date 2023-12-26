Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $217,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Block by 77,283.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Block by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,809,000 after buying an additional 55,250 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 2.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,092,000 after buying an additional 256,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Block by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,817,000 after buying an additional 643,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,064 shares worth $1,819,537. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,498,135. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

