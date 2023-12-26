Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Grows Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 35.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after buying an additional 833,636 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,271,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,238,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 307,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Insider Transactions at Bally’s

In other news, insider Craig L. Eaton bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 149,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,533.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig L. Eaton bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 149,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,533.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaymin B. Patel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,236.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,791. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bally’s Price Performance

NYSE BALY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Further Reading

