Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 4,588 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Omnicell by 561.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 92.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 180.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Omnicell by 25.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. 17,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,743. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

