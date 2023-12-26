Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 703,898 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,268,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 703,898 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 39.6% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $47,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after buying an additional 2,170,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,291 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,828,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,711,000 after purchasing an additional 186,521 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. 462,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,682,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

