Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 24,086 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Health Catalyst comprises approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.