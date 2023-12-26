Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 11,642 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,642 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Celestica comprises about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $10,538,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $10,445,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Celestica by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 990,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 634,338 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. 103,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,685. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.13. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

