Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.74.

CJR.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$0.85 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

