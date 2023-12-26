Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $3.02 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after buying an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,667. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.61 and its 200-day moving average is $215.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

