Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 71,418 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,418 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after acquiring an additional 432,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,949,000 after acquiring an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. 1,142,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

