Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 871,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

