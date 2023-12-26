Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period.
Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.80. The stock had a trading volume of 243,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
