Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $133.14. 289,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,193. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

