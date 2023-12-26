Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 385 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 168,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.