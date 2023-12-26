Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 453.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,335 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. 574,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,214. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.