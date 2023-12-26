Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

NYSE CPS opened at $18.70 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $736.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

About Cooper-Standard

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

