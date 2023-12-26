ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ContraFect by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

