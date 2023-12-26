ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Performance
Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $13.02.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ContraFect
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.