Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,427 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $69,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.76. 2,459,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,794,869. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.