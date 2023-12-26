Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVLY

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

CVLY opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.