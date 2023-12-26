ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1583 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CACG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.16. 24,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,684. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49.

The ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global stocks selected for above average long-term earnings and\u002For cash flow growth while also including ESG criteria. CACG was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by ClearBridge.

