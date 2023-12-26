Citigroup Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $34.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.