Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $645.00 at Truist Financial

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $625.00 to $645.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Get Cintas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $595.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $540.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.78. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $597.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.