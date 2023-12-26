Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $585.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $526.00 to $585.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $595.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $540.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $597.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Cintas by 13.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

