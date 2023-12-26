Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $475.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $482.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $484.95.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $382.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.89. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $315.02 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $132,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

