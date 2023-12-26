Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CER stock opened at GBX 1,615 ($20.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of £476.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,670.45 and a beta of 0.98. Cerillion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 953.20 ($12.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,630 ($20.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,342.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,306.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CER. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.28) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 1,400 ($17.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

