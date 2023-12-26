Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target Lowered to C$1.30 at ATB Capital

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.45 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$1.65 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CET

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of CET opened at C$0.72 on Friday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$174.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.50.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of C$145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell bought 179,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$127,445.00. Insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.