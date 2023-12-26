Cascade Investment Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MGK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,966. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $261.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.97.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

