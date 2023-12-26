Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in NIKE by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

NKE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,114,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,869. The firm has a market cap of $164.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.