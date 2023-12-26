Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 489,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 175,340 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,230. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

