Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys 110 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BA traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $263.17. 2,221,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,973. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.