Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.75 and a beta of 2.50. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,684,000 after purchasing an additional 565,439 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

