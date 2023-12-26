Caprock Group LLC Sells 3,503 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.81. 284,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,220. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

