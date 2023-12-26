Caprock Group LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,734,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

