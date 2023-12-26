Caprock Group LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $563,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.19. 923,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,751. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.