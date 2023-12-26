Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. 10,785,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,300,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 290.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

