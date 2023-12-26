Caprock Group LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $13.30 on Tuesday, reaching $3,549.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,997. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,955.35 and a 52-week high of $3,564.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,012.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

