Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VOO traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.65. 1,718,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.95 and its 200 day moving average is $407.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

