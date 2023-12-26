Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,554 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.84. 2,973,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,797,625. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $176.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

