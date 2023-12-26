Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 652 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,881,000 after purchasing an additional 542,314 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,913. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

