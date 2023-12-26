Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.4% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 191,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,534. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

