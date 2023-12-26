Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.82.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.17. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

