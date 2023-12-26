Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,380. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

