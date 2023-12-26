Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.51. 331,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $298.27. The company has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

