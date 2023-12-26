Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on December 29th

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2834 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 7% from peak to trough.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.