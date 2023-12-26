Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2924 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDSC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.45. 49,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $317.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.40. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $23.51.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

