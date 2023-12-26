Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $170.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average is $133.93.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

