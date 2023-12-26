Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Price Target at GBX 372.14

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 372.14 ($4.73).

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.10) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.12 ($2.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.15. The company has a market capitalization of £8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

