Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Target Price at $12.13

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,069 shares in the company, valued at $80,878.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 245,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.91. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

